Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch its budget smartphone Moto E4 Plus in India. It has sent out press invites for the launch event of the handset to take place on July 12, a few weeks after it launched globally along with its smaller sibling Moto E4.

The Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density), powered by a Quad-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger. It has a 13MP main camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.12 um microns 78° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, Panorama, HDR and Beautification mode, and a 5MP front snapper, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 1.4 um microns 74° lens, fixed focus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, HDR, and Beautification mode.

The pricing of the device in India will be announced only at the launch event next week. It is priced at $179.99, which is around Rs 11,600 in Indian currency, so it is likely to cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. This means it will not only compete with smartphones from other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) but also take on those from Motorola like the Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G4, and Moto G4 Plus. These handsets have different price tags and specifications but consumers could be left confused because of the narrow price difference.

Here are details of Motorola devices that Moto E4 Plus is likely to take on in Indian smartphone market when launched:

Moto G5 specifications and pricing

The 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory variant (storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), which is priced at Rs 11,999, is currently available in India. It sports a 5.0-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080p (441 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It also features a 13 MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 8x zoom, a 5 MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2,800 mAh battery with rapid charging technology.

Moto G5 Plus specifications and pricing

The device comes in two variants – one with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM priced at Rs 14,999 and the other with 4GB RAM+32GB storage with a price tag of Rs 16,999 – and both are expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 12 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

Moto G4 specifications and pricing

The handset comes in two variants – 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model priced at Rs 9,999 and 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant at Rs 13,699 (not available for purchase at the time of filing this story). It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 chipset, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to 7.0 Nougat OS, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbocharger. In terms of camera, it mounts a 13 MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G4 Plus specifications and pricing

It is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant and Rs 13,699 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model, and both the variants are expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It has a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbocharger. In terms of camera, it has a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision Pure Cel Plus sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-LED flash, and a 5MP camera with wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.