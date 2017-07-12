Lenovo-owned Motorola is slated to release the 2017 Moto E series dubbed as Moto E4 Plus in India on July 12. The phone has already been launched in select global markets.

The specifications of Moto E4 Plus are already in the public and it has a huge upgrade over its predecessor Moto E3 Power. However, some are of the opinion that the success of the phone in the highly competitive budget phone sector in India will depend on its price tag.

Having said that, we still believe that it will find traction in India similar to Moto E3 Power, which set a new record first-day sale last year. The company sold one lakh units in just 24 hours, which was the highest single device sale on the first day in Flipkart's history.

To provide a better perspective, we have listed five key features of the new Moto E4 Plus, which make this Motorola phone a smart buy, even if it gets a higher price tag than rivals.

Moto E4 Plus offers premium build quality:

Moto E4 Plus comes with a metal-clad body, a first for the Moto E series. It not only provides stability to the phone's structure, but also offer premium feel.

On the front, the Motorola phone sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 2.5D glass shield, which protects the screen-edge from getting cracked during accidental fall.

Moto E4 Plus battery:

Last year, Moto E3 Plus came with 3,500mAh battery with 10W quick charger. It was able to offer a full day of battery life. This time, its successor houses a much bigger 5,000mAh cell with rapid charging technology, which we believe is enough to keep the phone running for two full days under mix-usage.

Moto E4 Plus security:

Moto E4 Plus boasts fingerprint sensor on the home button, a first for the Moto E series. With biometric technology, Motorola phone offers three-layered security—finger impression, PIN number and screen-lock--features to protect phone's data.

Moto E4 Plus performance:

As per the press release, Moto E4 Plus is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 427 octa-core processor, which can clock close to 1.4GHz CPU speed. It will be backed by 2GB RAM and 16 GB/32 GB storage.

With the new-generation processor, Moto E4 Plus will offer lag-free performance be it during launching apps, switching between multiple apps and while playing games and videos, as well.

Moto E4 Plus camera:

Like Moto G5 Plus, which set a new benchmark in the mid-range phone segment, Moto E4 Plus is poised to do the same in the budget category in terms camera capabilities.

Moto E4 Plus boasts a feature-rich 13 MP camera with ƒ / 2.0 aperture, 1.12 µm microns, 78-degree lens, autofocus, single LED flash, Panorama, HD 720p (30fps), full HD 1080p (30 fps) video recording capability.

At the front, it features a 5 MP snapper with ƒ / 2.2 aperture, 1.4 µm microns and 74-degree lens.

Both the cameras with a dedicated single LED flash, Burst mode, HDR and Beautification mode.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto E4 Plus: