Motorola launched all-new Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in India earlier this week, bringing more competition to the affordable smartphone segment in the country. While Moto E4 is available only in brick-and-mortar stores, the Moto E4 Plus can be bought exclusively on Flipkart.

Moto E4 Plus offers significant upgrades over its predecessor as well as the Moto E4. The value-added benefits of Moto E4 Plus clearly make it one of the worthiest smartphones one can buy in India right now.

But when the Moto E4 Plus went on sale on Flipkart for Rs. 9,999 with series of deals and discounts, buyers were presented with Iron Gray and Fine Gold colour variants. The Oxford Blue, which is a unique offering amidst standard gold and gray hues, was nowhere to be found.

But that hasn't stopped buyers from choosing between the available options as Flipkart announced that more than 1 lakh units of Moto E4 Plus were sold within 24 hours of availability.

"The demand for Moto E4 Plus has been the widest in terms of number of cities since the state of UP has become recently serviceable for high-value products greater than 10K post introduction of GST. The contribution of the states of UP and Bihar combined is 12% to the overall sales number achieved," Flipkart said in a statement.

In case you held back and insist on buying the Oxford Blue variant, a company spokesperson has revealed information on when you can expect the Oxford Blue Moto E4 Plus. India Today Tech reported that the Moto E4 Plus Oxford Blue will be available in India during Diwali, so do not expect it to arrive anytime before mid-October.

Similarly, Moto E4 was also launched in Oxford Blue hue but there are no details on its availability. If the company's statement is a hint, the Moto E4 Oxford Blue will also hit the stores sometime around Diwali this year.

If the handset's colour isn't a priority, you'll find many reasons to buy the Moto E4 Plus. It features a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, a 13MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 78° lens, LED flash and a 5MP front snapper with a dedicated flash as well.

The biggest highlight of the phone is the 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to last two days. Other than that, the Moto E4 Plus features a MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB fixed storage and the phone has a water repellent nano-coating.