The release of Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus has placed consumer's faith in Motorola for some good budget smartphones this year and the Lenovo-owned company is just getting started. Rumours are rife with details about new Moto phones coming and there's evidence that Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus might be somewhere just around the corner.

We've already learned about the Moto E4 joining the party soon and the specs of the phone while passing through FCC look promising. Now, there's some evidence of the Moto E4's elder sibling – the Moto E4 Plus – that has made an appearance online at the same source.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certified a Motorola smartphone with model number XT1773, which is linked to Moto E4 Plus. As per the certification listing, the handset will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11-n, Bluetooth LE 4.2 and NFC. The handset is expected to pack a MediaTek chipset.

With the release of Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, Motorola will be replacing the current models Moto E3 and Moto E3 Power. The Moto E series has been quite successful, mainly for its competitive pricing and premium features. The Moto E phones have managed to keep the company afloat despite stern competition from Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi, Coolpad, Meizu and others.

There's nothing much to go with on the Moto E4 Plus currently, but we expect more information to emerge as the launch of the phone nears. The previous leak about the Moto E4 also gave away partial information about its specs. The FCC listing for the Moto E4 revealed that the handset with model number Moto XT1762 will feature a 2,800mAh battery, 16GB storage, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2 and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The official launch of both phones is expected to happen in the coming months, but we don't have a set date just yet. If you are interested in the new Moto E series smartphones, stay tuned for more updates.