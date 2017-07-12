Motorola's fight with affordable smartphone makers isn't close to over. Xiaomi, Lenovo and Nokia are some of the top competitors for affordable premium smartphones in India, which has proven to be a great market for budget smartphones. As the competition gets intense, here's another entry from Motorola that makes sense.

Motorola launched the E4 Plus in India on Wednesday and the handset goes on sale exclusively via Flipkart. Moto E4 Plus is a solid budget smartphone with a marathon battery and other premium specs. To match its price and specifications, Xiaomi has just the phone – the Redmi Note 4 – that has been selling like hot cupcakes ever since its launch earlier this year.

It is evident some buyers will be confused between the two worthy smartphones, so here's a comparison of Moto E4 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Design and display

Motorola E4 Plus is a massive departure from older Moto phones in terms of design. It boasts a metal-clad body, which adds a premium touch to the phone, just like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Both phones look different than each other, giving users the freedom to choose whichever they find more appealing.

As for the display, the Moto E4 Plus features a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass cover, while Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass and reading mode. The difference in resolution will play a key role in terms of clarity and at times when you use the phones under broad daylight.

Camera

Both smartphones have impressive camera specs. Moto E4 Plus boats a 13 MP camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.12 µm microns, 78° lens, and LED flash. On the front, there's a 5MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture 1.4 µm microns, 74° lens, and has a dedicated single LED flash.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 13MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, CMOS sensor and dual LED flash. On the front, it also has a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture 85-degree wide angle view of field, new Beautify app with smart and pro mode.

Performance

While Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has impressed us with its performance, Moto E4 Plus will give a tough challenge. Motorola's budget smartphone features a 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK6737) quad-core chipset with 3GB RAM and offers 32GB onbaord storage.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 4 has a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, which is clearly better than Moto E4 Plus, but the 2GB RAM in this comparison model gives away the benefit of seamless multitasking to its rival. Like the Motorola phone, the Redmi Note 4 also has 32GB onboard storage with microSD card support up to 128GB. The Moto E4 Plus lacks expandable storage.

Battery

The battery compartment in the Moto E4 Plus is the main highlight of the phone as it comes with a massive 5,000mAh unit with 10W rapid charger. We haven't reviewed the phone, but it will easily last more than a day with mixed usage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 isn't too far behind. It is powered by a 4,100mAh battery, which supports 5V/2A charging, and it can last up to two days.

Add-ons

Both phones feature fingerprint sensors, 4G support and dual SIM card slots. Moto E4 Plus has dual microphones, two-in-one speaker at 84dB and water repellent nano-coating as add-ons that are not available in the Redmi Note 4.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2GB RAM variant costs Rs. 9,999, but its availability has been limited to timely flash sales on Mi.com and Flipkart. Moto E4 Plus also costs Rs. 9,999 and it can be bought without hassles of flash sales on Flipkart starting midnight Wednesday.