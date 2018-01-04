Motorola has been enjoying great success with its affordable smartphone series, and last year's Moto E4 Plus has finally broken its exclusivity to Flipkart. If you've been planning to buy this smartphone, the company just made it available on Amazon India.

Moto E4 Plus was launched alongside Moto E4 in July last year. While the former was available exclusively online for Rs 9,999, the latter hit brick-and-mortar stores across the country. During the first flash sale on Flipkart, Motorola managed to sell 1 lakh units of Moto E4 Plus in 24 hours. Has the popularity of the phone died down? Let's find out.

Given the current smartphone trend, it may seem that Moto E4 Plus is a tad old to compete. But it packs power where it counts.

The USP of the Moto E4 Plus is its long-lasting battery, which is 5,000mAh, and it comes with a 10W rapid charger for fast-charging. The water-repellent nano-coating and metallic-finish unibody make it durable. There's a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass on top of it.

Under the hood, the phone packs a 1.3GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM. The Moto E4 Plus offers 32GB onboard storage and a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB.

The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the front, underneath the home button, which makes it a lot convenient to access. The software includes Android 7.1 Nougat in its stock form, which should be of value to some users.

As for the camera, the Moto E4 Plus comes with a 13MP rear-facing snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 µm microns, 78° lens, autofocus and single-LED flash, and a 5 MP front camera with ƒ / 2.2 aperture, 1.4 µm microns, 74° lens, fixed focus along with a dedicated LED flash for selfies in dark areas.

The phone comes in two shades — Iron Gray and Fine Gold — and buyers will find both options on Amazon India.