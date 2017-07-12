After days of teasing, Motorola launched the much awaited Moto E4 Plus in New Delhi on July 12.

The new Moto E4 series comes not only with several upgrades over the Moto E3 Power, but also new features such as metal-clad body, Moto display and biometric-based finger print sensor, a first for any Moto E series phones until now.

The Moto E4 Plus, as the name suggests, is the top-end variant among the two. It sports a bigger 5.5-inch HD screen, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP camera on the back, a 5MP shooter on the front and a massive 5,000mAh battery with rapid charging technology.

Also read: Microsoft ends support for Windows Phone 8.1 OS; is this end of an era?

On the other hand, the generic Moto E4 comes with smaller 5.0-inch HD screen with 2.5D cover glass, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 2,800mAh battery, an 8 MP camera with f /2.0 aperture, LED flash on the rear and a 5 MP snapper at the front. It comes in black and gold colour options.

The India-bound Moto E4 (E4 Plus) series has a 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK6737) quad-core CPU, while the original, which is already being sold in developed markets like the US, comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor. The other features, such as the RAM, storage, display and battery capacity, remain the same.

Moto E4 series price and availability details:

Moto E4 costs Rs. 8,999 while the E4 Plus sets you back by Rs. 11,999. The former is available only in brick-and-mortar stores, while the latter is exclusive to Flipkart and will be available at 11:59 pm on Wednesday.

As a part of the promotional launch offer, Motorola is giving Moto Pulse ear phone at subsidised price of Rs. 649, against the MRP of Rs. 1,599 for Moto E4 Plus consumers. Further, device buyers can also claim free Hotstar Premium subscription (for two months), 84 GB Idea data pack for Rs. 443 and Reliance Jio subscribers can avail Jio Prime subscription and 30 GB extra data.

Buy the new #MotoE4Plus for Rs. 9,999, on @Flipkart. Sale starts tonight at 11:59 PM. Get exciting launch offers! #MotoE4PlusLaunch pic.twitter.com/AzfcTlVcEc — Moto India (@Moto_IND) July 12, 2017

Interested buyers can also claim up to Rs. 9,000 discount in exchange for old phones, buyback guarantee of Rs. 4,000. [All launch offers are for Moto E4 Plus buyers only]

Watch this space for latest news on Motorola products.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus: