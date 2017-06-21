It's not just Xiaomi's forte now, as Motorola cracks the code to host successful flash sales. The secret is a good product with a competitive price tag, and Motorola has it in the form of Moto C Plus.

The ultra-affordable Moto C Plus went on sale on Tuesday, only to be sold out within seven minutes. This was the first flash sale, which was hosted on Flipkart – Motorola's exclusive partner for Moto C Plus sales in India.

"The entire stock on Flipkart was sold out within 7 minutes of the sale opening, selling at a bristling [sic] rate of 100 units per second," Flipkart said in a press statement. Based on that calculation, Motorola sold about 42,000 units of Moto C Plus on day one.

If you were one of the disappointed buyers who could not purchase the Moto C Plus due to the extreme demand, fret not. Motorola is not going to continue the flash sales for its Moto C Plus anymore. The budget phone will be available on open sale on Flipkart from Thursday, June 22, 12 noon onwards.

Moto C Plus makes a compelling argument with its affordable price tag and complementing features. The handset, which was launched in India on Monday, costs Rs. 6,999. For that price, it offers a 5-inch HD display, an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front snapper.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. There's a reliable 4,000mAh battery to run the show and weighs 162 grams.

Moto C Plus is a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone with dual SIM support and includes standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and audio jack. It runs Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moto C Plus is a solid competitor to handsets like Xiaomi Redmi 4, Asus Zenfone Go and others. It is also an upgraded version of its own Moto C smartphone, which retails for Rs. 5,999.