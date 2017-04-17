Lenovo is reportedly working on a new entry-level Moto C line of phones. Now, images and specifications of the upcoming mobile series have surfaced online.

Android Authority, with the help of prolific Twitter spy OnLeaks, has got hold of Moto C's 360-degree images directly sourced from assembling plants.

As per leaked photos, the new Moto phone series comes in two variants -- Moto C and C Plus. Both the devices will flaunt same design language. They sport a 5.0-inch display with front-camera and dedicated LED flash on the top and a speaker in between them.

In the rear, they feature a big circular camera module with iconic batwing Moto logo similar to the recently-launched Moto G5 series. But, the material used for the cover looks glossy and is most likely to be plastic. It also features single-grille speaker at the bottom.

On the right side of the frame, it houses volume rockers and power button placed one top of the other. The left side is left clean with additional buttons and SIM tray.

On the top, it houses a USB v2.0 port to the right corner and a 3.5mm audio to the left. At the bottom edge, it features a mic to the right and a small gaping space for fingers to remove the back cover and we believe, the company is likely to place SIM tray and microSD slot inside the back-panel near the battery.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Moto C is expected to come in two sub-variants based on 3G and 4G support.

The former is expected to have a 1.3GHz 32-bit MediaTek quad-core processor, whereas the latter will have 64-bit class 1.1.GHz MediaTek quad-core CPU. Rest of the features are expected to be same in both the Moto C sub-variants.

They are said to come in 143.9 x 72.0 x 10.0 mm dimensions and feature 480x800p resolution display, 5MP rear camera ( with fixed focus in 3G model & auto focus in 4G model) with LED flash, 2MP front camera with LED flash, 1GB RAM, 8GB/16GB internal storage and 2,350 mAh battery.

On the other hand, top-end Moto C Plus will come in 145.5 x 73.5 x 9.1mm~ 10.2mm (camera bump) dimensions with 5.0- inch HD (1280x720p) resolution screen.

Under the hood, it is expected to come packed with 64-bit class 1.3GHz MediaTek quad-core processor, 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 8MP camera with auto focus, LED flash, 2MP front snapper with dedicated LED flash and 4,000mAh battery.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Moto C series will certainly cost less than Lenovo's current cheapest phone series, Moto E. It is most likely to be priced under $100 (around €94/ Rs. 6,445).

When will Moto C series release?

Now that specifications, images and price range of the Moto C series are leaked to the public, it won't be long before it officially breaks covers.

Further, the leaked images are sourced from assembling factory, so this means, Lenovo has already commenced mass production and we believe Moto C will debut before the end of May.

Watch this space for latest news on Lenovo's upcoming Moto phones.