After weeks of suspense, Lenovo-owned Moto has finally announced the Android 7.0 Nougat release timeline for the company's mid-range phone Moto Z Play.

The company is slated to release Google's mobile v7.0 OS update to Moto Z Play in March, initially in the US and later to other markets. Before the public roll-out, Moto is expected to conduct the statutory soak-test, most probably in February, on Verizon exclusive Droid series, the unlocked and other network carrier models. Once convinced that there are no bugs, it will be deployed to Moto Z Play en masse.

The company rolled out the new software to Moto Z Droid way back in November, but was held back for unlocked and non-Verizon carrier models for reasons unknown. Now, Moto is all set to commence the update roll-out in February, Android Central reported, citing official Moto spokesperson.

Moto device owners can track real-time software release status on the company's official webpage.

So far, the company has released Nougat update to Moto G4, the G4 Plus and Moto Z, Z Force series (global markets including India).

Other devices confirmed to get Android Nougat include Moto G4 Play, Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto M and Moto X Play.

For those unaware, Android 7.0 Nougat brings multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

