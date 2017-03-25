Unlike in Europe and the United States, where Mother's Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 14, the Brits will be celebrating this event on March 26. This day is also known as Mothering Sunday.

Also read: Did Nina Dobrev come in between Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin?

As this is a day set aside for children to show their appreciation for their mothers, we have compiled a list of famous mother-daughter duos who will give you relationship goals.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson: According to Hudson, Hawn is not just a loving mother, but a confidante as well. But what makes her the best is that she never pressured her children with high expectations, revealed Hudson.

"What makes mom the best is that she never put any expectations too high on the kids," Hudson told People. "She just wanted us to be doing the things that made us happy, as long as we were working hard, but we never had to live up to something."

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith: Back in 2012, Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter, Willow Smith, for an emotional discussion about love and what it means to be a woman today.

Here's a video from the discussion that highlights the wonderful relationship the women share, and the key points the older women want Willow to keep in mind to become a compassionate woman.

Kris Jenner and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters: Kris Jenner can sometimes come across as interfering and overbearing. But at the end of the day she's proud of all her daughters – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie – and goes to great lengths to protect them and support them in their various ventures.

Also, as Keeping up with the Kardashians viewers know, Kris is more of a friend to the girls than a mother.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne: Kelly Osbourne was not always proud of her mother growing up and she did not want to be like her famous mother. But now, she is proud to be known as Sharon Osbourne's daughter.

"You are the most beautiful, kind, generous, loving, and - let's not forget - strongest person I have ever met and the best part is that you are MY mum. I am so proud to be your daughter," she wrote in A Letter to My Mom.