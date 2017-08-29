The mother of a woman killed during clashes between white nationalists and anti-racist protesters in Virginia said she was launching a foundation in her daughter and amp;#39;s name to promote social justice issues.
Mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer starts social justice foundation
The mother of a woman killed during clashes between white nationalists and anti-racist protesters in Virginia said she was launching a foundation in her daughter and amp;#39;s name to promote social justice issues.
- August 29, 2017 10:33 IST
