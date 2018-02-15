An Indiana woman has reportedly fed her child bleach solution as a treatment to cure autism, according to a police report. The complaint was filed by her husband. The woman used a solution called MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which has lately emerged online as a supposed cure for autistic children. She had come to know about this cure for autism through a Facebook page, said her husband.

According to Fox 59, the police said that the woman mixed her daughter's drink with drops of hydrochloric acid and a chlorine-based water purifying solution. The child has been removed from her home, by the Department of Child Services after the father raised the complaint. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the situation.

The Facebook group claims that the miracle solution is capable of curing HIV, hepatitis, H1N1 flu, common cold, acne, cancer, and many other diseases. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a warning against this solution in 2010, but it has continued to influence gullible parents all over the world.

"The product instructs consumers to mix the 28 percent sodium chlorite solution with an acid such as citrus juice. This mixture produces chlorine dioxide, a potent bleach used for stripping textiles and industrial water treatment," states the FDA warning. "High oral doses of this bleach, such as those recommended, can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration."

Autism, a developmental disorder that affects the cognitive and physical health of an individual, has often been attempted to be cured through bizarre, unscientific methods like this one. Even though the British Food Standards Authority has warned the public strictly against using MMS as a cure, people are being influenced by the Facebook group which claims the disorder is caused by a parasite and can be cured.

"Taking things into their own hands is something that many parents have done out of desperation, out of hope," president and founder of the Applied Behavioral Center for Autism Sherry Quinn told Fox 59. Autism, according to doctors, can be treated but never completely cured.

Cases of parents feeding bleach to children have become a common concern, especially in England. British police are investigating several similar cases of child abuse.