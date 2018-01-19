As you grow up, you realise how difficult it is to survive in this world, especially without money. Till you're an adult you know your parents are there to take care of you and your needs. However, maybe, the notion of parenthood is also changing with time. And, this woman from Georgia is perhaps one of the indicators of that change -- she charges her five-year-old daughter rent to teach her about the 'real world'.

Essence Evans wrote on Facebook that she gives her $7 every week as part of an allowance. However, her five-year-old daughter owes her for rent, water, electricity; TV and food for which she needs to pay $5 back to her. The child can spend the remaining $2 as she pleases.

This might sound way too harsh, as she is just five-year-old but Essence explains that she is actually saving the $5 rent so that when her daughter turns adult and decides to move out, she will have enough amount of cash to pay her deposit.

Essence wrote on Facebook: "This strategy not only prepares your child for the real world, but when they see how much real bills are they will appreciate you for giving them a huge discount." Not only that, it is also a way to teach her the value of money.

The post soon went viral with some supporting the ideas. One person wrote: " . [sic]"

Some believed that more parents should start doing the same to teach their kids about the real world, one of them wrote: " . [sic]"

However, some believed it to be really harsh and wrote: "Or you could invest in a mutual fund which has been getting an average of 12% and by the time she's 18 compound interest would have taken over and tripled that.[sic]"

Some believed that she stealing the childhood from the kid and wrote: "Let your kid be a kid and enjoy their youth before they have to spend the rest of their life worry about bills. I wouldn't share this story with anybody because you're a horrible parent. [sic]"