Did you know Bentley Motors manufactured six SUV units named Dominator in 1995? The existence of a station wagon model from Ferrari named 456 Venice? Any idea on Dauer 962, the road-legal conversion of Porsches racing-winning car? Well, that's what makes the flamboyant garage of Sultan of Brunei truly special from any other super car collection.

The Sultan has been ranked among the wealthiest individuals in the world by Forbes with an estimated total peak net worth at US$20 billion in 2008. Sultan's car collection which is reportedly over 5000 units is certainly matching to his net worth.

If you want to see the super rare and exotic car collection of Brunei Sultan that include the above mentioned, you may find it diffucult as it is not easy to procure permission from the Sultan. However, a new video compilation by Gtboard.com using the pictures from Instagram user Taffy CS will give you just the tip of vast collection of cars of Brunei Sultan.

The video shows uncountable number of Ferraris and most of them in yellow shade. The Sultan of Brunei is particularly fond of the bright colour and many car models are in yellow shade. Porsche and Mercedes have its own dedicated rows in the garage while multiple Jaguar XJ220s in different colours is a feast for supercar lovers.

Other major cars in the garage include Rolls Royce Phantom VI, Pininfarina Venice station, yellow Ferrari F50 RHD, yellow McLaren F1 chassis number 14, Pininfarina Venice Cabriolet, Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversario, Lexus LS400, Koenigsegg specials, Lamborghini Diablo Roadster, Ferrari FX, Bugatti EB110 SS, Tokyo Ueno Clinic replica chassis 09R, McLaren F1 LM, McLaren F1s, and Mercedes SL R129 according to GTboard.

Watch the video here

Taffy CS has gathered these rare photos from one of his friends who was miraculously given the permission to take pictures of cars during his stay in Brunei. He says "Unfortunately the time was limited and he did not know where to start knowing that the collection was more than 3000 cars in the main garage alone. He skipped many sections of the garage unfortunately due to the massive area and with only two rolls of camera film."

Source: taffy_c_s_145 via Instagram