After 266 days of fierce battles, the Iraqi armed forces liberated Mosul from the extremist militant Islamic State (ISIS) group ending their three-year rule. Iraqi soldiers and civilians celebrated the historic victory on Sunday in the streets.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi also visited Mosul to celebrate the victory and congratulate the armed forces, backed by US-led air strikes. The armed forces have been fighting in Mosul, the capital city of Iraq's northern province of Nineveh and the second largest city, since October 17, 2017.

"Victory is certain, and what remains of [IS] is surrounded, and it is just a matter of time for us to announce the great victory to our people," Abadi said in a statement.

"The delay comes out of my respect and support for our... forces who are continuing the clearing operation," he said, adding, "There are only one or two pockets of Daesh remnants left and the major victory is in hand."

The battle between the Iraqi armed forces and the ISIS group has left large areas, including ancient mosques, in ruins, killed thousands of people, and displaced more than 1 million people from Mosul.

Take a look at Mosul's before and after photos below.