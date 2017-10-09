The month of October is the celebration of spooky things as Halloween, but a doll on a kid's trike will definitely creep you out. The said toy has been dubbed as the "most terrifying and grotesque thing ever" after a video of it went viral.

The "haunted house animatronic tricycle doll" is on sale on eBay for around $173. A video of the doll has gone viral on Facebook with more than 9.6 million views and over 40,000 comments.

The toy is made up of pale doll costume, creepy blue eyes, and black hair. It peddles the wire trike slowly and makes a ghostly sound of a child giggling.

The video has gone viral on social media with thousands of comments and most of the users have said that the doll is terrifying.

"Sick, sick, sick. This is so friggin freaky and just wrong!!!!! I am so not going to sleep tonight," one user commented.

"This is like a nightmare come true for me still sorta want for Halloween though, just cause I'm a little messy in the head lol," another user commented.

"I wasn't expecting to see this old scary doll on a tricycle with glowing blue eyes!"

"Now I can't sleep, for fear I will wake up and she will be in my house! I hate dolls," said a Facebook user.

However, several other commented saying that they would buy the doll just for fun.

"This is badass and I'd love to have it.... until it comes down to going to bed at night and it somehow gets in my room... I'm pretty sure I'd have a busted window."

"I should get this for Halloween and put it in the living room before mike wakes up for work," another user commented.

"I'm buying u one for your birthday. I get someone else to but it for me though cuz I'll shit myself just looking at it."

Watch the video of the "haunted house animatronic tricycle doll" below: