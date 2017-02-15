Celebrities and people in public life are more prone to speculations and death hoax. The latest to join the long line of people, who have fallen victim to death hoax, is former United States President George H W Bush.

It was reported that George H.W. Bush had passed away at 93 after suffering a heart attack last weekend. Many people poured out their condolences on social media after the fake news was seen on a few websites. The former US president was hospitalised along with his wife Barbara last month for breathing problem from pneumonia, but he has recovered and is very much alive. He performed the coin toss at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

It may be mentioned that many celebrities, including John Cena, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Adele etc became victims of death hoax in the last few years, and here is the list:

John Cena: The 39-year-old wrestler was hit by an old death hoax in 2015 after fake news started circulating that he had died in a road accident on March 5. Fans started expressing their grief on social media and it turned viral.

Jackie Chan: Fans of the martial arts legend were shocked by fake news that claimed the actor had died. Much to the relief of the fans, Jackie Chan confirmed on his Facebook page that he was alive. It happened in 2015.

Ricky Martin: The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer became victim to death hoax in January 2015 after fake news started circulating that he died in a car accident.

Gene Hackman: Grantland sparked off rumours of the actor's death in 2015 with its headline "The Greatest Living American Actor at 85: Gene Hackman Is Gone But Still in Charge." The word "gone" was later changed to "retired", but the harm was already done with fans taking to social media to express their sadness.

Will Smith: A Facebook page had claimed the actor had died on 16 April, 2015, but it turned out to be fake.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: It was reported that the actor-turned-politician was found dead at his California home on August 27, 2015. However, it turned out to be just another hoax.

Sean Penn: It was rumoured in January 2016 that the actor was found murdered in his Malibu house, just days after he conducted an interview with drug kingpin El Chapo, but it turned out to be fake.

Adele: Fans of the singer and songwriter were shocked after some notorious social media users claimed in March 2016 that the singer had died in a car crash.

Angelina Jolie: The actress because victim to death hoax in August last year after fake news started circulating on social media that she had committed suicide.

Brad Pitt: A hoax site claimed in September 2016 that Brad Pitt had committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at a shooting range, and that he was under severe stress as he was going through a divorce with Angelina Jolie.

Miley Cyrus: It was reported in 2008 that the actress cum singer died after a hit and run accident whilst on the way to the Hannah Montana set. Another hoax appeared in 2016 that she was found dead in a bathtub inside her Hollywood home.

Hillary Clinton: The US Presidential candidate, who lost to Donald Trump in the elections, was in news for all the wrongs reasons in September last year with rumours spreading that she was found dead in a bathtub inside her Hollywood home.

Jaden Smith: Social media was abuzz that Jaden Smith, son of Hollywood actor Will Smith, had committed suicide, but it turned out to be just another hoax.

Britney Spears: It all started after Sony Music Global and Bob Dylan tweeted that the pop singer had died. However, it turned out that record label was hacked and the singer was alive.

Queen Elizabeth: A fake BBC Twitter account spread rumours in December last year that Queen Elizabeth had died at 90.

There is a long line of celebrities who have become victims of death hoax in the last few decades, and they include Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Judd Nelson, Harrison Ford, Michael Jackson, Charlie Sheen, Paris Hilton.