Kollywood has ended 2017 on a decent note and has welcomed 2018 with the hope of faring better than the last few years at the box office. Like every year, there is a long list of movies, which have generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the viewers.

Here, we are bringing to you the list of most-expected movies of 2018 in Tamil:

2.0 and Kaala

Rajinikanth films always create a lot of buzz irrespective of its past failures. That tells the market he commands among the Tamil cine-goers. With the superstar announcing his political entry, 2.0 and Kaala are expected to be his last two films before he turns a full-time neta. 2.0 is a science-fiction which is made with a mega-budget of Rs 450 crore. Whereas Kaala is a Pa Ranjith directorial set in the backdrops of Mumbai slums.

Release: Possibly in April-May

Thaana Serndha Kootam

Suriya's last few movies have not set the box office on fire, but it has not affected his popularity. He has collaborated with Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdydhaan fame. It is said to be inspired by Bollywood flick Special 26. Sodakku track from the film has gone viral and garnered good publicity for the flick, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead. It is being dubbed in Telugu as Gang.

Release:

Ajith's Viswasam

Ajith has collaborated with Siruthai Siva for the fourth time in a row. Their previous works like Veeram and Vedalam were hits at the box office, but Vivegam did not live up to the viewers' expectations. Nonetheless, their next movie Viswasam is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films, which had earlier funded Vivegam. Thala will be playing the role of a cop.

Vijay 62

Vijay and AR Murugadoss have collaborated once again after Thuppakki and Kaththi. The scripting works have reportedly reached its last phase and the film will hit the floors later this year. It is said to be an action thriller.

Vishwaroopam 2 and Sabash Naidu

Kamal Haasan's long-delayed Vishwaroopam 2 is finally getting ready for the release. The first instalment was marred with a lot of issues prior to the release and it was banned for two years by the state government following protests by fringe groups claiming that the flick projected their community in a bad taste. The second instalment was delayed for one or the other reason.

The shooting of Kamal Haasan's other project Sabash Naidu has been halted due to the exit of a few members of the crew that include director Rajeev Kumar. The filming is reportedly delayed due to the non-availability of dates from the key members from the cast.

Sketch and Dhruva Natchathiram

Vikram will have two releases in 2018 -- Sketch and Dhruva Natchathiram. While the former is an action thriller directed by Vijay Chandar, the latter is an international-spy thriller by Gautham Menon. Both the movies have drawn the viewers' interest with its promotional materials.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vada Chennai

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is a romantic film directed by Gautham Menon. The shooting has reached the last stage and the film is likely to be out in February.

Vetrimaaran's long-delayed Vada Chennai will be released in three parts. Dhanush, Ameer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani and Andrea Jeremiah form the main cast. It tells the gangster stories of North Chennai.