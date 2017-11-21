According to a survey done by community-based social network LocalCircles, 50% customers do not trust product reviews on e-commerce sites.

Majority of them claimed, e-commerce retailers (e-tailers) do not publish negative product reviews on their sites. However, the e-tailers said that measures are taken to block fake accounts, which could be the reason.

While 34% consumers alleged their low product ratings have been rejected by an e-commerce site, 70% consumers blamed the 'fake reviews' to have become a norm in the Indian e-commerce industry.

According to the industry experts, the lack of stringent cyber laws and policies in India encourages the practice.

Do you consider product ratings and customer reviews before shopping online?

