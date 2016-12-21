The Magnificent Seven, which was released in September, is resetting the piracy benchmark. The action film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, has topped the most downloaded movies on the BitTorrent list for the second week in a row.

Ben Affleck's The Accountant, which had a good box office run worldwide, is the second most downloaded movie on BitTorrent this week. The Accountant was in high demand this week on BitTorrent compared to last week, according to TorrentFreak.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the crime drama The Hollow Point, both released in December, are the new entries in the most downloaded list this week. Star Wars film became the third most downloaded movie this week, while The Hollow Point made it to the last.

Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones and Irrfan Khan starrer Inferno, which was released in October, is the fourth most downloaded movie this week. Inferno was in the third position last week. Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange is also one of the most downloaded movies this week. The list also includes Disney's animated movie Moana, which was released during Thanksgiving, is the seventh most-pirated movie.

The other movies that made it in the list include Spectral and Ben Hur. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Hollow Point's entry pushed last week's Snowden and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies out of the most downloaded list.

Take a look at the top 10 most downloaded movies here: