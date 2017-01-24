Young actor Tovino Thomas, who has delivered some remarkable performances in movies Ennu Ninte Moideen, Guppy, among many others, has been named the Most Desirable Man 2016 by Kochi Times.

"I believe I'm a decent-looking guy. I was considered for the list because I am an actor and a popular figure. Every day when I walk the streets, I see men who are more handsome, have a better physique and features than me," Tovino told Kochi Times. "I am not the kind to take any extra effort to look good. I love wearing casual and comfortable clothes. But that doesn't mean I go to a wedding or a formal function in a t-shirt and cargo shorts. I dress for the occasion. When you are comfortable in what you wear, you also have peace of mind," he adds when asked about his style statement.

On winning the title, Tovino also thanked all his fans for voting for him and adds that winning the title of desirable man is big for him as he has "never been first before" in life.

First, at last. Exam results, running races, batting order, even in a queue for a movie, never have I been first!!! And a name starting with 'T' did not help either.

So this is new. And big.

Voted as the Most Desirable Man by Kochi Times ! ☺️

I take it as an honour above anything else. It's truly humbling, and satisfying. At the same time, I know there are a zillion better looking guys out there - just a stroll on the road will show me that! So this won't add any mass to my head (a.k.a. Jaada), but can't thank you all enough for the huge honour. Thanks a ton for the votes and another few tons for all the love you are showering. Hoping to return the love with everything that I do..

Tovino, who was noted for portraying the role of an aspiring politician Akhilesh Varma in Martin Prakkat's ABCD with Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory, won accolades for his performance in RS Vimal's romantic entertainer Ennu Ninte Moideen. Later, he also appeared in significant roles in Charlie, Style and won the hearts of many with his role of engineer Thejus Varkey in Johnpaul George's Guppy.

The actor has a handful of projects in his kitty lined up for 2017, as the actor is awaiting the release of Malayalam movies Ezra, Godha and Oru Mexican Aparatha. The horror thriller, directed by Jay K, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand in the lead roles and is scheduled to hit screens on February 10.

