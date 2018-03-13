Model-turned-TV star Baseer Ali is all thrilled after beating Tollywood superstars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati to become Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2017.

Baseer Ali, who started his career as a model, hogged the limelight with his stint on the 15th edition of MTV India's stunt reality show MTV Roadies. He became the runner-up on the show, beating 20 contestants. Later, he entered the 10th season of MTV India reality show Splitsvilla and won it along with Naina Singh.

The 22-year-old TV star, who entered the glamour world just a year back, is all thrilled to top the list of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2017, beating the likes of Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. He could not believe the achievement.

Talking to the Times of India, Baseer Ali said, "I can't express in words what I'm feeling right now. It feels like I'm literally on top of the world. Firstly, I'm just 22 and barely a year old in the glamour world. So initially, when I saw myself being nominated along with big names like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, etc., on the poll list, I went bonkers thinking who am I even competing with?"

Baseer Ali claims that he was not confident of beating the superstar. The fitness model added, "I wasn't even expecting to win. it was a huge achievement and a matter of pride for me to just be on the voting list along with all these big names who have entertained us for years. I still can't believe I've won it!"

When asked about what makes him a desirable man, Baseer Ali said, "I'm not just a common guy. I have this X factor — it's a combination of aura, body language, personality and self-confidence that makes me different from others. I think that's what makes me desirable."

However, Baseer Ali took to his Instagram account soon after hearing the news that he has topped the list of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2017. He thanked everyone for supporting him and voting him.