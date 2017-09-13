The list of top 20 beautiful countries in the world is out, and unsurprisingly, Scotland has topped the list. Travel guide site Rough Guides released this list of the world's most beautiful nations.

Rough Guides asked its viewers to vote for the most beautiful country in the world, and Scotland topped the list because of its wild beaches, deep lochs and craggy castles, among other beautiful destinations.

Canada was voted as the second-most beautiful country because of its majestic landscapes. "There are so many beautiful places in the world, but I'm still blown away by our hometown in BC, Canada," Rough Guides quoted Twitter user @ToursByLocals as saying.

New Zealand came third in the list, thanks to its majestic mountains, breathtaking fjords and amazing diversity of landscape.

Italy's beautiful landscapes and towns made it the fourth most beautiful country in the world. South Africa rounded off the top five beautiful countries list. "South Africa has to rate as one of the best with all the variety from wildlife to beaches," Twitter user @Allafrica01 said.

Indonesia, which is described as the Emerald of the Equator, was voted the sixth-most beautiful country, the Land of Hope and Glory – England – came seventh. Iceland, which is known for its dramatic landscape with volcanoes, hot springs and lava fields, came eighth, the United States came ninth and Wales rounded off the top 10 list.

India also featured on the list, but at the 13th spot. "India is culturally the most beautiful country in the world," Twitter user @Breathedreamgo said.

Slovenia, Mexico, India, Finland, Switzerland, Peru, Norway, Ireland, Croatia and Vietnam complete the top 20 most beautiful countries in the world.

Check out the stunning photos of the top 20 beautiful countries in the world.

