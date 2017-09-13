The list of top 20 beautiful countries in the world is out, and unsurprisingly, Scotland has topped the list. Travel guide site Rough Guides released this list of the world's most beautiful nations.
Rough Guides asked its viewers to vote for the most beautiful country in the world, and Scotland topped the list because of its wild beaches, deep lochs and craggy castles, among other beautiful destinations.
Canada was voted as the second-most beautiful country because of its majestic landscapes. "There are so many beautiful places in the world, but I'm still blown away by our hometown in BC, Canada," Rough Guides quoted Twitter user @ToursByLocals as saying.
New Zealand came third in the list, thanks to its majestic mountains, breathtaking fjords and amazing diversity of landscape.
Italy's beautiful landscapes and towns made it the fourth most beautiful country in the world. South Africa rounded off the top five beautiful countries list. "South Africa has to rate as one of the best with all the variety from wildlife to beaches," Twitter user @Allafrica01 said.
Indonesia, which is described as the Emerald of the Equator, was voted the sixth-most beautiful country, the Land of Hope and Glory – England – came seventh. Iceland, which is known for its dramatic landscape with volcanoes, hot springs and lava fields, came eighth, the United States came ninth and Wales rounded off the top 10 list.
India also featured on the list, but at the 13th spot. "India is culturally the most beautiful country in the world," Twitter user @Breathedreamgo said.
Slovenia, Mexico, India, Finland, Switzerland, Peru, Norway, Ireland, Croatia and Vietnam complete the top 20 most beautiful countries in the world.
Scotland
Tourist visit The Storr on the Isle of Skye on August 17, 2017 in Portree, Scotland. The Isle of Skye is known as one of the most beautiful places in Scotland, however its infrastructure services are being stretched to the limit by the number of visitors heading there to enjoy its rugged scenic beauty.Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Canada
People walk over the frozen Lake Louise in the Canadian Rocky Mountains in Alberta, April 22, 2013.Reuters
New Zealand
Visitors kayak on Lake Taupo September 28, 2011. Taupo, known for it's natural scenic beauty and outdoor activities, is one of many New Zealand towns hoping for an economic boost.Reuters
Italy
A Catholic church is reflected in a lake in front of Mount Ortler in the northern Italian village of Sulden, in Alto Adige (South Tyrol) province July 11, 2012.Reuters
South Africa
Paragliders take in the last of the day's light as a seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012.Reuters
Indonesia
A view of a waterfall in the protected forest at the Welirang mountain in Malang, East Java province of Indonesia, February 10, 2010.Reuters
England
People sledge in a snow covered park in Sheffield, northern England December 27, 2014.Reuters
Iceland
A view of a the Seljalandsfoss Waterfall on October 10, 2016 in Rangarping eystra, Iceland.Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images
The US
Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.Reuters
Wales
A woman photographs the Tu-Hwnt-I'r Bont 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst, north Wales, September 8, 2017.Reuters
Slovenia
A fly fisherman casts his fly on the River Radovna in northern Slovenia, September 9, 2004.Reuters
Mexico
People walk through the snow in a park in the northern border town of Ciudad Juarez January 4, 2013.Reuters
India
A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013.Reuters
Finland
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near the village of Pallas (Muonio region) of Lapland, Finland September 8, 2017.Reuters
Switzerland
A woman walks in the Parc des Bastions on a winter day in Geneva February 12, 2013.Reuters
Peru
Llanganuco lake, which is filled with glacial meltwater, is seen in Huascaran National Park in Huaraz, September 18, 2013Reuters
Norway
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the Arctic Circle, early October 2, 2014.Reuters
Ireland
Torchbearer Denis Broderick holds the Olympic Flame on the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge which links the mainland near the village of Ballintoy to the island of Carrickarede in County Antrim on day 17 of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay on June 4, 2012 near Belfast, Northern Ireland.LOCOG via Getty Images
Croatia
Windsurfers and swimmers are seen on a beach known as the Zlatni rat (Golden Horn) near Bol at the Croatian Adriatic island of Brac, some 450 km (280 miles) southeast from the capital Zagreb, July 20, 2011.Reuters
Vietnam
Commuters go through the Ma Phuc pass in Cao Bang province, north of Hanoi January 10, 2009Reuters