Tollywood is gearing up to treat the Telugu audience with Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No. 150, Katamarayudu, DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham and some other most awaited projects in the year 2017.

Hundreds of Telugu movies are currently in the production stage and the makers of some of them have already announced their release dates, while others are yet to finalise the dates. Some of these films have been creating ripples in the media ever since they were announced. Their promos and cast and crew have made the audience wait on their toes for their release.

Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No. 150, Katamarayudu, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Mahesh Babu's 23rd movie, 2.0, Yamudu 3 and Namo Venkatesaya are some of the highly awaited Telugu movies of the year. Here is a table detailing the most awaited Tollywood movies and their directors, cast, genre and release date: