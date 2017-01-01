Tollywood is gearing up to treat the Telugu audience with Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No. 150, Katamarayudu, DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham and some other most awaited projects in the year 2017.
Hundreds of Telugu movies are currently in the production stage and the makers of some of them have already announced their release dates, while others are yet to finalise the dates. Some of these films have been creating ripples in the media ever since they were announced. Their promos and cast and crew have made the audience wait on their toes for their release.
Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No. 150, Katamarayudu, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Mahesh Babu's 23rd movie, 2.0, Yamudu 3 and Namo Venkatesaya are some of the highly awaited Telugu movies of the year. Here is a table detailing the most awaited Tollywood movies and their directors, cast, genre and release date:
|Movie
|Director
|Cast
|Genre
|Release Date
|Gautamiputra Satakarni
|Krish
|Balakrishna, Shriya Saran
|Historical
|Jan 12
|Shatamanam Bhavati
|Satish Vegasna
|harwanand, Anupama Parameswaran
|Family drama
|Jan 12
|Khaidi No 150
|VV Vinayak
|Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal
|Action
|Jan 13
|Winner
|Gopichand Malineni
|Sai Dharam Tej, Rakul Preet Singh
|Action
|Feb 24
|Katamarayudu
|Kishore Kumar
|Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Hassan
|Action
|Mar 29
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|SS Rajamouli
|Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah
|Epic
|Apr 28
|2.0
|Shankar
|Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar
|Sci-Fi
|Oct 18
|Nenu Local
|Trinadha Rao Nakkina
|Nani, Keerthi Suresh
|Romance
|Oxygen
|Jyothi Krishna
|Gopichand, Rashi Khanna
|Action
|DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham
|Harish Shankar
|Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde
|Romance
|Bhagmati
|G Ashok
|Anushka Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty
|thriller
|Saradaa
|G Karthik Reddy
|Manchu Vishnu, Sonarika Bhadoria
|Action
|Kobbari Matta
|Steven Shankar
|Sampoornesh Babu
|Comedy
|Guru
|Sudha Kongara Prasad
|Venkatesh, Ritika Singh
|Sports
|Jan 26
|Yamudu 3
|Hari
|Surya Sivakumar, Anushka Shetty
|Action
|26 Jan
|Lakshmi Bomb
|Karthikeya Gopala Krishna
|Lakshmi Manchu
|Drama
|Gunturodu
|KS Satya
|Manchu Manoj Kumar, Pragya Jaiswal
|Romance action
|Mister
|Srinu Vaitla
|Varun Tej, Lavanya
|Romance
|Om Namo Venkatesaya
|K Raghavendra Rao
|Nagarjuna Akkineni, Anushka Shetty
|Devotional
|Feb 9
|Nakshatram
|Krishna Vamsi
|Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra
|Action
|Ghazi
|Sankalp Reddy
|Rana Daggubati, Tapasee Pannu
|War drama
|Feb 17
|Kittu Unnadu Jagratha
|Vamsi Krishna
|Raj Tharun, Anu Emmanuel
|Romance
|Rum
|MS Raju
|Trisha Krishnan, Nikesha Patel
|Drama
|Fidaa
|Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi
|Romance
|Madrasi
|Vijay Lingamaneni
|Nara Rohit, Priya Banerjee
|Action