Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No 150, Shatamanam Bhavati, Katamarayudu
Collage of photos taken from Twitter and Facebook

Tollywood is gearing up to treat the Telugu audience with Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No. 150, Katamarayudu, DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham and some other most awaited projects in the year 2017.

Hundreds of Telugu movies are currently in the production stage and the makers of some of them have already announced their release dates, while others are yet to finalise the dates. Some of these films have been creating ripples in the media ever since they were announced. Their promos and cast and crew have made the audience wait on their toes for their release.

Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No. 150, Katamarayudu, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Mahesh Babu's 23rd movie, 2.0, Yamudu 3 and Namo Venkatesaya are some of the highly awaited Telugu movies of the year. Here is a table detailing the most awaited Tollywood movies and their directors, cast, genre and release date:

Movie Director Cast Genre Release Date
Gautamiputra Satakarni Krish Balakrishna, Shriya Saran Historical Jan 12
Shatamanam Bhavati Satish Vegasna harwanand, Anupama Parameswaran Family drama Jan 12
Khaidi No 150 VV Vinayak Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal Action Jan 13
Winner Gopichand Malineni Sai Dharam Tej, Rakul Preet Singh Action Feb 24
Katamarayudu Kishore Kumar Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Hassan  Action Mar 29
Baahubali: The Conclusion  SS Rajamouli Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Epic Apr 28
2.0 Shankar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar Sci-Fi Oct 18
Nenu Local Trinadha Rao Nakkina Nani, Keerthi Suresh Romance  
Oxygen Jyothi Krishna Gopichand, Rashi Khanna Action  
DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham Harish Shankar Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde Romance  
Bhagmati G Ashok Anushka Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty thriller  
Saradaa G Karthik Reddy Manchu Vishnu, Sonarika Bhadoria Action  
Kobbari Matta Steven Shankar Sampoornesh Babu Comedy  
Guru Sudha Kongara Prasad Venkatesh, Ritika Singh Sports Jan 26
Yamudu 3   Hari Surya Sivakumar, Anushka Shetty Action 26 Jan
Lakshmi Bomb Karthikeya Gopala Krishna Lakshmi Manchu Drama  
Gunturodu KS Satya Manchu Manoj Kumar, Pragya Jaiswal Romance action  
Mister Srinu Vaitla Varun Tej, Lavanya Romance  
Om Namo Venkatesaya K Raghavendra Rao Nagarjuna Akkineni, Anushka Shetty Devotional  Feb 9
Nakshatram Krishna Vamsi  Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra Action  
Ghazi Sankalp Reddy  Rana Daggubati, Tapasee Pannu War drama  Feb 17
Kittu Unnadu Jagratha Vamsi Krishna Raj Tharun, Anu Emmanuel Romance  
Rum MS Raju  Trisha Krishnan, Nikesha Patel Drama  
Fidaa   Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi Romance  
Madrasi Vijay Lingamaneni Nara Rohit, Priya Banerjee Action  
