Baahubali – The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli's bilingual movie Baahubali – The Conclusion is one of the biggest films of 2017. The first instalment remains the all-time highest-grossing South Indian film. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is a historical fiction, which will be out on April 28.

Sabaash Naidu

The Kamal Haasan starrer would have been ready for release by now. But the movie was delayed after Haasan suffered a leg injury resulting in bed rest. His daughter Shruti Haasan is the female lead in the flick, which also has Ramya Krishnan, Manu Narayanan and others in the cast. It is likely to be out in the summer.

AR Murugadoss: Mahesh Babu's untitled film

Mahesh Babu is making his Kollywood debut in AR Murugadoss' directorial bilingual film. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead in the flick, which is an action thriller. As of now, it is billed as a May release.

Saamy 2

Vikram and Hari are back with a sequel to their blockbuster Saamy. Sai Pallavi is said to be playing the female lead in the flick. The pre-production works are on and it might be out after May.

Velaiyilla Pattathari 2

Soundarya Rajinikanth is directing her brother-in-law Dhanush in her second film Velaiyilla Pattathari 2. The sequel has Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn in an important role and it is the come-back movie of the Bollywood actress to Tamil after 19 years. It is likely to be released in the second half of 2017.

Thaana Serndha Koottam

Vignesh Shivan, who is basking in the success of his Naanum Rowdydhaan, is directing Suriya in Thaana Serndha Koottam. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the flick, which will see the light of the day in July.