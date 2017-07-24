Chinese smartphone maker Zopo Mobile launched the new photography-centric Speed X in India on July 24.

As the headline says, Speed X's highlight is its camera hardware. It boasts 13MP+2MP shooter with OV13850 sensor, autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash on the back and full HD video recording capability.

On the front, it houses an impressive 13MP snapper with OV12830 sensor, Bokeh mode, Face Beauty, f/2.0 aperture, fixed beauty and also features a dedicated soft light LED flash to offer good quality selfies under low light conditions.

Another notable aspect of the Zopo Speed X is its build quality. The budget phone comes with a metal-clad shell with a fingerprint sensor on the back and 2.5D curved glass shield on the front.

Other stipulated features include 5.0-inch full HD display, MediaTek octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 2,680mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to 250 hours under standby mode.

Zopo Speed X price and availability details:

Zopo Speed X is already available on the popular e-commerce websites in India and comes in charcoal black, royale gold, orchid gold, and space grey with a price tag of Rs. 9,499, making it the most affordable dual-camera phone in the market.

Zopu Speed X Competition:

Zopo Speed X will compete with popular Redmi 4, Lenovo K5 Plus and the recently launched Moto E4 series.

Key specifications of Zopo Speed X:

Model Zopo Speed X Display 5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with 2.5D curved glass Pixel density: 441 (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.0 Nougat Processor 64-bit class 1.3GHz MediaTek (MT6753) octa-core RAM 3GB Storage 32GB (+ up to128GB via microSD) Camera Main: 13MP+2MP with OV13850 sensor, autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash

Front: 13MP camera with OV12830 sensor, Bokeh mode, Face Beauty, f/2.0 aperture, fixed beauty, soft light LED flash Battery Li-Polymer 2,680mAh (non-removable); Talk time: up to 12 hours

Standby mode: close to 250 hours Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Hybrid Dual-SIM tray (nano+nano/microSD), fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), A-GPS, FM Radio, micro USB port Colours Royale Gold/Charcoal Black/Orchid Gold/ Space Grey Price Rs. 9,499

