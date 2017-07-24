Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review Close
Chinese smartphone maker Zopo Mobile launched the new photography-centric Speed X in India on July 24.

As the headline says, Speed X's highlight is its camera hardware. It boasts 13MP+2MP shooter with OV13850 sensor, autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash on the back and full HD video recording capability.

On the front, it houses an impressive 13MP snapper with OV12830 sensor, Bokeh mode, Face Beauty, f/2.0 aperture, fixed beauty and also features a dedicated soft light LED flash to offer good quality selfies under low light conditions.

Another notable aspect of the Zopo Speed X is its build quality. The budget phone comes with a metal-clad shell with a fingerprint sensor on the back and 2.5D curved glass shield on the front.

Other stipulated features include 5.0-inch full HD display, MediaTek octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 2,680mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to 250 hours under standby mode.

Zopo Speed X price and availability details:

Zopo Speed X is already available on the popular e-commerce websites in India and comes in charcoal black, royale gold, orchid gold, and space grey with a price tag of Rs. 9,499, making it the most affordable dual-camera phone in the market.

Zopu Speed X Competition:

Zopo Speed X will compete with popular Redmi 4, Lenovo K5 Plus and the recently launched Moto E4 series.

Key specifications of Zopo Speed X:

Model

Zopo Speed X

Display

5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with 2.5D curved glass

  • Pixel density: 441 (pixels per inch)

OS

Android 7.0 Nougat

Processor

64-bit class 1.3GHz MediaTek (MT6753) octa-core

RAM

3GB

Storage

32GB (+ up to128GB via microSD)

Camera
  • Main: 13MP+2MP with OV13850 sensor, autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash
  • Front: 13MP camera with OV12830 sensor, Bokeh mode, Face Beauty, f/2.0 aperture, fixed beauty, soft light LED flash

Battery

Li-Polymer 2,680mAh (non-removable);

  • Talk time: up to 12 hours
  • Standby mode: close to 250 hours

Network

4G-LTE

Add-ons

Hybrid Dual-SIM tray (nano+nano/microSD), fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), A-GPS, FM Radio, micro USB port

Colours

Royale Gold/Charcoal Black/Orchid Gold/ Space Grey

Price

Rs. 9,499

