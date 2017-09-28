LG has announced a new smartphone from the K-series called LG K7i in India. It comes with an interesting feature that claims to keep mosquitoes away from the user.

The South Korean technology giant has said the new device has "Mosquito Away technology" that has so far been seen in the company's air conditioners and television sets.

LG K7i has a bump on the rear that sends out ultrasonic sound waves to keep mosquitos away. The technology doesn't produce sound and smell, and is said to be safe for humans.

The device has a 5-inch FWVGA on-cell touchscreen display with 1,280x720 pixels resolution, and measures 145.7x74.1x8.1 mm in dimension.

Under the hood, it has a 1.1GHz Quad-Core processor, the Android 6.0 Marshmallow opearating system, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory that is expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card.

The LG K7i also mounts an 8MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper and a removable 2,500mAh battery.

It comes with a price tag of Rs 7,990, which means it will take on several budget smartphones, including the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Yu Yureka Black in the Indian market.

Can it beat these handsets? Have a look at key specifications and pricing of these devices:

Xiaomi Redmi 4: It is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model, Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

It features a 5-inch display with 720x1,280 pixel (296 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 µm microns, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast-charging technology.

Micromax Yu Yureka Black: It is priced at Rs 8,999 and features a 5-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (441 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

It also has 4GB RAM, 32GB storage expandable up to 64GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with dual-LED flash, auto and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), an 8MP front-snapper with Selfie flash, Beauty mode, Wide Selfie and smile shot, and a 3,000mAh battery.