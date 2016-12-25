Here are a few stories from International Business Times India to start your day with.

1. PM Modi conveys opposite messages on economic measures, fiscal prudence at Sebi campus, Shivaji memorial

Two things stood out on Saturday, December 24. First, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke as a reformist, reiterating his government's position of looking at long-term gains for the country, instead of seeking short-term political benefits by resorting to populist measures. However, hours later, he laid the foundation stone for the Rs 3,600 crore (about $500 million) Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai off the Arabian Sea, a move seen as fiscal profligacy. Read more...

2. Super Typhoon Nock-ten (Nina): Philippines begins evacuation ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

Philippines has started evacuating thousands of people amid the threat of Super Typhoon Nock-ten approaching the nation's east coast on Christmas Day. Reports state that various ports have also been shut down. Read more...

3. Last minute gift ideas: Best tech gifts for Christmas and New Year's under Rs 10,000 for the absent-minded

If you have been planning your Christmas and New Year celebrations for days, it is likely you forgot something. And if that something is picking up gifts for your loved ones, then you might be in trouble. Last minute shopping can get tricky, especially with all the built-up pressure of picking up something really nice. Read more...

4. Richest Indian sports stars 2016: Forbes list of sportspersons and their net worth

As many as 21 personalities from Indian sports have made it to the top 100 Forbes Celebrity List 2016, and that includes almost the entire India cricket team. Virat Kohli, India test cricket team skipper, MS Dhoni, India cricket team limited overs skipper and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar have come in the top 10. Read more...

5. The celebrities who bared it all on the internet in 2016, and not a hacker in sight

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams may have had their privacy horribly violated when naked pics of them were uploaded on to the internet by hackers. And while Hale has stood up and told the hackers they can "kiss her ass", there are a number of celebrities who voluntarily showed off a whole lotta skin online this year. Read more...