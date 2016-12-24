Here are a few stories from International Business Times India you can start your day with.

1. Najeeb Jung resignation: L-G calls PM Modi 'visionary', had offered to 'quit twice' in the past

Najeeb Jung met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and hailed him as a "visionary" and an "exceptional" person who "wants to take the minorities along." This comes a day after 65-year-old Jung resigned as the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi saying that he would return to academics. Read more...

2. Libya plane hijack ends: All released after aircraft landed in Malta with 118 on board; hijackers demanding asylum arrested

High drama was witnessed at the Malta International Airport on Friday when an internal flight from Libya was diverted there with 118 people on board, with a "possible hijack" situation at hand. Read more...

3. Destiny: Xur's location and items guide for Christmas weekend

Destiny's Xur Agent of the Nine, the merchant within the Tower, has returned for the December 23-25 Christmas weekend and is offering new exotic weapons, armours and other rare goods that can be exchanged with Strange Coins. Read more...

4. Rahul Dravid inspires India U19 to Asia Cup title

The great work being put in by Rahul Dravid to strengthen India's bench strength and nurture the talented youngsters continues, with India U19 retaining the Asia Cup title after an impressive win over the hosts Sri Lanka on Friday. Read more...

5. Princess Diana's aww-dorable hand-written letters reveal touching moments between Prince Harry and Prince William

Princess Diana's private handwritten letters to former Buckingham Palace steward Cyril Dickman have surfaced online and talks about the relationship Prince Harry and Prince William share. The handwritten letters, photos, and signed Christmas cards, which were unearthed by Dickman's grandson, Matthew Dickman, will be hitting the auction block. Read more...