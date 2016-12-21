Here are some stories from International Business Times India to start your day:

1. Mexico fireworks market blast: 29 dead, 70 injured after huge explosion in Tultepec

At least 29 people died and 70 others were injured after an explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico on Wednesday. As many as 10 Red Cross ambulances rushed to the location even as thick plumes of smoke rose from the accident site. Read more...

2. Jaish-e-Mohammed showed location of airbase to terrorists on Google Maps, planned attack in 2014

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its chargesheet filed on Monday that Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Shahid Latif planned January's Pathankot airbase attack in April 2014 at a meeting in Pakistan's Sialkot showing the terrorists the location of the airbase on Google Maps. He thought that it was "easy" to attack the airbase since it is surrounded by forests. Read more...

3. Chikungunya vaccine: These 5 lethal viruses are still deadly and incurable

Scientists based out of Houston have developed a vaccine against the viral, vector-borne disease, Chikungunya. It is thought the first outbreak of the disease was in 1779 and it was documented for the first time in 1955, by Marion Robinson and WHR Lumsden. Though a vaccine against the virus is finally here, there are various other extremely lethal viruses that are still untreatable. Read more...

4. Veteran actor Dharmendra suffers health issues; admitted to hospital

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Nanavati Hospital after he complained of stomach ache and abdominal pain on Monday. The 81-year-old was reportedly sick for the past few days and his health deteriorated on Monday. Read more...

5. Will Cyrus Mistry going to court against Tata Sons get him what he wants?

Nearly two months after he was unceremoniously removed from the post of Tata Sons chief and replaced by Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry is taking the legal avenue to go after the group. A day after he quit all posts in the Tata Group, investment firms controlled by Mistry's family have reportedly filed a suit with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Tata Sons. Read more...