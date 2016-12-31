Here are some stories from International Business Times India to start your day with:

1. Bihar Jailbreak: 5 prisoners escape from Central Jail in Buxar

At least five prisoners escaped from the Central Jail located in Buxar, Bihar, late on Friday night. The five of them were lodged in the Central Jail's hospital ward for treatment when they escaped on Friday night. Read more...

2. Donald Trump lauds Russian President Vladimir Putin amid election hacking row, calls him 'very smart'

United States president-elect Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday amid the US elections hacking row and said that he was "very smart" for not retaliating to America's decision of expelling Russian diplomats. Read more...

3. What is Samsung Focus? Five features of this all-in-one productivity app will make your life simpler

How often do you get stuck at work trying to find that old email, which you need immediately? Well, Samsung has worked out a solution for all the busy business users who are always on their toes. Read more...

4. Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction: Here's to a crazy, unforgettable 10-goal thriller at Anfield

Liverpool and Manchester City have been terrific going forward this season, while they have also been prone to mistakes and calamities at the back. So, all that points to a wonderfully-engaging, high-scoring Premier League match on New Year's Eve. Read more...

5. New Year's Eve 2017: TV channels and websites to watch Ball Drop ceremony at Times Square

What's New Year's eve without the traditional Ball Drop at Times Square? Like the previous years, this time too, around one million people from around the world are expected to descend on to Manhattan to witness the ball drop at Times Square to ring in 2017. Read more...