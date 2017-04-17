Three more videos have surfaced on social media amid raging controversy over Indian Army trussing up a young Kashmiri on their jeep's bonnet as a "human shield" while rescuing election officials and security personnel from a stone-pelting mob on April 9.

Here's the truth about man tied to Indian Army jeep to deter stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir [VIDEOS]

The latest videos apparently show security personnel retaliating to the outrage caused by the video of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans being beaten, heckled and hurled stones at by a mob in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on April 9. The video made headlines after going viral on social media on April 13.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR over the incident.

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

One of the latest videos, shared by Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on his Twitter account on Saturday (April 15), shows four Indian Army men holding down a youth with their boots and beating him with sticks. According to Farooq, the incident took place in Pulwama.

Winning over Kashmiri Hearts and Minds, today again it was Pulwama again ! pic.twitter.com/X3F9vihM53 — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) April 15, 2017

Two Indian soldiers were also seen forcing the Kashmiri youth to the ground. While one was standing on his legs, the other was repeatedly hitting him with a stick as the man continued to scream in pain.

When the young man tried to get up, two more soldiers appear. While grabbed the man's hair, forcing him back down, the other pressed the youth's upper back. The other soldier continued to beat him brutally.

Brutal assault on students in Pulwama today "Largest Democracy in the world" enforcing democratic principles! pic.twitter.com/2lB7v6GCNc — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) April 15, 2017

In another video, which was also shared by Farooq, six Kashmiri youth held in a security forces vehicle were forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans like "Pakistan murdabad."

"Azaadi chahiyay tum ko (do you want freedom)?" asked the soldier before slapping them and hitting them with a stick. One of the youth was bleeding from the head, but the army man kept on hitting him.

Another Socking & Outrageous Video from occupied #Kashmir . Indian Brutality & oppression on its peak pic.twitter.com/Ny5lptYPH5 — Musa Kashmiri (@Musa_Kashmiri) April 16, 2017

The third video emerged on Sunday. In the video, it can be seen how four army personnel caught hold of a student from Pulwama Degree College, pinned him to the ground and thrashed him with a stick.

Though it is not certain as to who filmed the videos, Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia has assured that action will be taken once the veracity of the videos is ascertained.