Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appears to be in trouble as the South Korean special prosecutors' office on Monday said that it is seeking a warrant for his arrest. Prosecutors have accused Lee of giving millions of dollars in bribes to President Park Geiun-hye's close friend.

The Samsung chief was questioned by investigators last week for nearly 22 hours straight for his involvement in an alleged corruption scandal which led to Geun-hye's impeachment in parliament last month.

Lee has been accused by special prosecutors' office of paying bribes worth $36.42 million to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of the president who is at the centre of the corruption scandal. Lee has also been accused of embezzlement and perjury.

A hearing would be reportedly held at 0:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Wednesday to decide whether to approve the arrest warrant or not, Seoul's central district court said.

"The special prosecutors' office, in making this decision to seek an arrest warrant, determined that while the country's economic conditions are important, upholding justice takes precedence," Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesperson for the office, told a media briefing, according to Reuters reports.

Samsung also released a statement saying that it can not accept the accusations made against Lee. "It is difficult to understand the special prosecutors' decision," an email statement said.

The prosecutors are investigating the possible connection between Samsung's support for a business and foundations backed by Choi and of National Pension Service's (NPS) 2015 decision to back a controversial $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group affiliates-- Samsung C and T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc. The NPS chairman Moon Hyung-pyo was reportedly indicted on Monday on charges of giving false testimony and abuse of power.

Park Geiun-hye was impeached last month in the parliament where members of her own party voted against her in the National Assembly motion. There have been massive protests against Park recently with thousands taking to the streets demanding her ouster. Her relationship with close friend, Choi Soon-sil reportedly led to Choi's increase in influence and financial benefits.