The condition of ethnic Rohingya Muslims is worsening in Myanmar. Thousands from the persecuted minority community are attempting to escape to neighbouring Bangladesh even though many fail in their perilous journey. They are often dubbed a stateless minority and are branded illegal immigrants.
More than 18,500 Rohingyas flee Myanmar in 5 days as unrest rages
- August 31, 2017 17:05 IST
