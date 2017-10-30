Last month, security researchers detected a deadly malware dubbed as BlueBorne that has the potential to hack any device wirelessly via Bluetooth.

It has come to light that hackers using BlueBorne malware plan to target more than 5.3 billion devices ranging from laptops, wireless speakers, and car entertainment systems to Android phones and also select Apple iPhones, iPads and iPods (running iOS 9.4.3 or less).

With BlueBorne malware, cybercriminals can highjack a device and steal sensitive data wirelessly through Bluetooth.

Taking note of the severity of the issue, several OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in collaboration with Google have commenced rolling out a security patch to their respective devices.

Earlier this month, Motorola rolled out a security patch to the flagship phone Moto Z2 Force. Samsung too has deployed the patch to several unlocked phones ranging from Galaxy S, A and J series, and now its carrier partner AT&T too has pushed the Google Security (September) update having BlueBorne malware fix with build numbers— NRD90M.G930AUCS4BQJ2 and NRD90M.G935AUCS4BQJ2—weighing around 135MB in size to the 2016-series Galaxy S7 (G930A) and the S7 edge (G935A), respectively in the US.

Here's how to install security OTA (Over-The-Air) update on your Samsung phone:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all the corners of the country. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

All readers are advised to keep an eye on software update on their respective phones or else manually check for updates, by following the aforementioned procedure.

