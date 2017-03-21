Tata Nexon is back in the headlines once again, this time through spy shots. The Nexon, the compact SUV from Tata, after making a surprise appearance at the Geneva Motor Show, is back on the Indian roads and is going through rigorous rounds of testing.

The Nexon has been touring the country for testing in different terrains for quite some time now and has been caught on camera countless times. The latest set of images come from IndianAutosBlog and this time around the Nexon shows its rear with illuminated taillamps. Although Tata itself revealed most of the details of its upcoming Nexon, the prototype spotted was seen in heavy camouflage.

The Nexon is Tata's next pitching in the Indian passenger vehicle segment after the Hexa and the soon-to-be-launched the Tigor. It is the fourth model from Tata's stable to embody its new Impact design language. Tata Nexon will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The front fascia of the Nexon will wear chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and will feature projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, the Nexon will get LED tail lamps. Inside the cabin, the Nexon is expected to feature openable console with armrest, integrated dashboard design and ergonomically placed bottle and cup holders, multiple utility spaces, handbag hangers, laptop and iPad trays to ensure hassle-free long journeys and city drives. Other features expected include automatic climate control with rear AC vents and infotainment system with a dash-top touchscreen with features such as voice command recognition.

On the safety front, the Nexon will come equipped with front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera with an inbuilt touchscreen infotainment system.

In India, Tata is expected to launch the Nexon during the festive season this year. Under the hood, the Nexon will pack a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit.

Image Source: IndianAutosBlog