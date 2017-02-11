Piaggio Group's Aprilia SR 150 scooter may be just six-months old in the Indian market, but has already caught the attention of the market. The story is not over yet. The Aprilia SR 150 has already got a new peppy Race edition in India and the latest is that the scooter will get more variants in the country soon.

The emerging reports suggest that more variants of the Aprilia SR 150 are in the works and the current model in the market will also get updated in the near future. While a report by CarandBike says that the Aprilia SR 150 will get at least two more variants in the course of next year, BikeWale claims that the company is working on the front suspension and tyres of the current model.

The Aprilia SR 150 currently comes with Vee tyres, which are imported from Thailand, making it costly. Reports have it that the company is in talks with MRF tyres to make it more affordable. Aprilia is also said to be looking at bringing merchandises.

Currently, Aprilia has two variants under SR brand -- SR 150 and the SR 150 Race. While the SR 150 is sold at Rs 65,000, the SR 150 Race, the new edition of the scooter with Aprilia's MotoGP inspired graphics and colours, has been priced at Rs 70,288 (ex-showroom Mumbai). Both the scooters get the 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the current model in the market, which can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. It employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear and features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge and odometer.

Sources: CarandBike/Bikewale