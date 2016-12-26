More than 900 cylinders stored in two trucks near Chintamani in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district burst on Sunday night.

Reports state that the cylinder blasts resulted in a massive fire, which burnt two trucks and a Bolero vehicle. No causalities have been reported in the incident yet.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night because of battery short circuit in one of the trucks.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately to douse the fire and the situation seems to be under control now.

The fire department and police have reached the spot of the incident.

More details are awaited.