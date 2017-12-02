Crimes against children have gone up by 13%, from 94,172 in 2015 to 1,06,958 in 2016, according to annual figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Thursday.

While kidnapping and abduction accounted for 52.3% of the cases, cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) were at a disturbing 34.4%.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are the top three states, with 9,657 kidnapping and abduction cases in UP, 7,956 in Maharashtra and 6,016 in Madhya Pradesh.

Under POCSO, Uttar Pradesh again topped the list with 4,954 cases, while Maharashtra had 4,815 cases and Madhya Pradesh registered 4,717 cases.

Cases of juveniles in conflict with the law have gone up again after a dip of 13.1% was registered in 2015 over 2014. In 2016, 35,849 such cases were registered, an increase of 7.2% over the 33,433 cases of 2015.

