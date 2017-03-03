Around 120 diners fled a Spanish restaurant without paying the bill in Bembibre, a north-western town in Spain, the eatery's owner said. The diners had gathered in the El Carmen restaurant to celebrate a baptism.

Reports state that the Romanian diners had paid a deposit of 900 euros ( $950) at the restaurant and left the eatery right before dessert was due to be served to them, the owner Antonio Rodriguez said.

"It happened in the space of a minute. It was something they had planned and they left in a stampede," Rodriguez told BBC. He said that the diners owed 2,000 euros more barring the deposit.

Rodriguez said that he called the police and gave all the details on the reservation, however he feels that he will not get paid.

Police officials have said that they had not been able to contact the diners yet, El Pais newspaper reported.

The diners reportedly had eaten starters, a main course and had 30 bottles of various alcoholic drinks. Rodriguez said that it was the first time in his 35 years of working in the eatery trade and he had seen nothing like it.