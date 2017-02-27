The 89th Academy Awards ended on a rather high note as the Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the wrong card. After announcing La La Land as the winners of the category and the producers almost done with his speech, Beatty clarified that it was not the musical, but Moonlight which actually won.

While Oscar followers are still confused, celebrities were quick to respond to the confusion that panned out at the awards night. During a media interaction, Emma Stone responded that she wasn't sure how the confusion took place since she had the Best Actress card with her.

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel took an immediate dig at Steve Harvey on the Oscar stage after the clarification was made. He said, "This is very unfortunate, what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."

Other stars took to Twitter to respond to the miserable goof-up. Take a look:

Emma Stone on the Best Picture confusion: "I was holding my best actress card the entire time." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/umVDaUvgH5 — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

Whaaaaaaa??!congratulations Moonlight! My favorite #Oscars in memory!! — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 27, 2017

Why couldn't this have happened with the election?! #Oscars — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) February 27, 2017

And the award for best Steve Harvey impersonation goes to Warren Beatty.



What. The. Actual. Fuck???? — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) February 27, 2017

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

WHAT WAIT OMG — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

I think it's time to re-open that November 8th envelope.. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 27, 2017

I wish the 2016 presidential election had the same ending as the #AcademyAwards. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) February 27, 2017

Maybe I won an Emmy one of the 5 times I lost! Anything is possible. Congrats to #Moonlight. An amazing and deserving best picture winner! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017

Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

Anyone in Hollywood blamed Vladimir Putin yet? #oscars — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 27, 2017

That ending to the #oscars should win best picture next year. #holyshit congrats #moonlight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 27, 2017

The confusion, Best Picture announcer Beatty explained, took place because the card handed over to the presenters had Emma Stone's name printed on it for La La Land. This card confusion led to Dunaway reading only the movie name resulting in the wrong announcement. However, the team of La La Land chose to clarify the confusion and present the award themselves to their friends from Moonlight. They immediately exited the stage, giving Moonlight the stage.