The 89th Academy Awards ended on a rather high note as the Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the wrong card. After announcing La La Land as the winners of the category and the producers almost done with his speech, Beatty clarified that it was not the musical, but Moonlight which actually won.

While Oscar followers are still confused, celebrities were quick to respond to the confusion that panned out at the awards night. During a media interaction, Emma Stone responded that she wasn't sure how the confusion took place since she had the Best Actress card with her.

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel took an immediate dig at Steve Harvey on the Oscar stage after the clarification was made. He said, "This is very unfortunate, what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."

Other stars took to Twitter to respond to the miserable goof-up. Take a look:

The confusion, Best Picture announcer Beatty explained, took place because the card handed over to the presenters had Emma Stone's name printed on it for La La Land. This card confusion led to Dunaway reading only the movie name resulting in the wrong announcement. However, the team of La La Land chose to clarify the confusion and present the award themselves to their friends from Moonlight. They immediately exited the stage, giving Moonlight the stage.

