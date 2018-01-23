South Korean actor Park Bo Gum, who is popularly known for his role as Crown Prince Lee Yeong in the KBS historical drama Moonlight Drawn By Clouds, has revealed the secret behind his successful acting career.

The 24-year-old Reply 1988 star has said that he carefully selects the projects and does a lot of research about the characters he plans to portray.

"I read the script very closely. I spend a lot of time and research the character, such as how he's lived, what he thinks about, and more," the actor said in an interview with Vogue Taiwan.

The young heartthrob began his journey to the world of entertainment through the crime thriller movie Blind when he was 18 years old.

During his seven years of acting career, the actor bagged over 25 awards, including the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards, the 12th Seoul International Drama Awards and the 2nd Asia Artist Awards.

However, Bo Gum was not been part of many movies and television series. He has only appeared in four big screen projects and 10 television dramas.

The Hello Monster star has revealed that he was not able to be a part of many movies and television dramas mainly because he always wanted to play different roles.

"It's already been six or seven years since I debuted. I think it was a time where if it felt long, it felt very long and if it felt short, it felt very short. However, I feel as though I haven't been able to do a lot of projects. I think it's because I want to try a lot of different characters," he said.

Explaining further, A Hard Day actor said that he has always aimed at being an actor who would "create emotions" and "leave memories" in the viewers' minds.

"From the time when I didn't know when I would become an actor until now, my final goal was to become an actor who would exchange warmth with people. I wanted to be someone who would touch people emotionally, convey certain emotions, and leave memories. I hope I become an actor who has a good influence on the public," he said.

Bo Gum has also said that he will be graduating next month and he has already started preparing for his comeback. "I have been preparing for work in my spare time while attending school. I'm in my last semester at school. Since I will be graduating soon I have been attending diligently. I will graduate in February," the Wonderful Mama actor revealed.

"I am preparing by contemplating what type of project to greet everyone with. I'm looking at a variety of projects, watching movies, and reading in order to prepare. I will show you an improved image," he added.