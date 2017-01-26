Chae Soo bin
South Korean actress Chae Soo bin, who is popularly known for her role as Jo Ha-yeon in period drama Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, will be playing the lead role in upcoming MBC show Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People.

The historical drama follows a young slave from the Joseon era named Hong Gil-dong and features his rebellious move against bloodthirsty King Yeonsangun. It is roughly based on a popular legend about an insurgent, who raises his voice against corrupt politicians and their violent regimes.

While the male protagonist will be portrayed by Doctor Crush star Yoon Kyun-sang, the powerful antagonist will be played by Drinking Solo actor Kim Ji-suk and Soo-bin will be depicting the female lead named Song Ga-ryung.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live Korea host Lee Ha-nui and Doctor Stranger actor Kim Sang-joong will also be playing vital roles in the mini-series. Although it has been revealed that Ha-nui will be portraying one of the consorts of Yeonsangun of Joseon named Jang Nok-su, the character description of Sang-joong is kept under wraps.

Other celebrities to appear in the period drama include Kim Jung-tae as Lee Jung, Lee Jun-hyeok as Yong-gae, Shin Eun-jung as Geum-ok, Kim Byeong-ok as Eom Ja-chi, Park Jun-gyu as So Boo-ri, Son Jong-hak as Jo Cham-bong and Hwang Seok-jeong as Wol Ha-mae.

Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People is scheduled to premiere next Monday, January 30, at 10pm KST on MBC. It will be competing with KBS show Hwarang and SBS drama Defendant.

