South Korean actor Lee Joon Gi, who is popularly known for his role as Prince Wang Soo a.k.a Gwangjong in SBS historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, recently received a surprise gift from his fans across the globe.

The followers of the My Girl star were really excited about his Hollywood debut through Milla Jovovich starrer science fiction film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. They decided to congratulate him in a special way.

The admirers of the 34-year-old actor took out an entire page of the popular entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter and posted an advertisement that appeared in 18 editions of the publication, including Italy, Brazil, Australia, Bulgaria, Vietnam, USA, Philippines and Romania.

The full page advertisement, which is titled Commanding Evil In A Special Appearance Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, read: "Congratulations on all your success this far and we hope your first American movie role will take your career even further. We are proud to be your fans."

Lee Joon Gi fans even reserved a private screening room to support the actor. According to one of his Singaporean admirers named Goh, the idea to publish a full page advertisement congratulating the actor came up from another Singaporean follower.

"We are so excited for Lee Jun Ki, but also want to let this AD be a shining moment for him," Goh added, according to Korean media outlet Soompi.

Meanwhile, the followers of the Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star are also looking forward to his role in the Korean adaption of popular American crime thriller series Criminal Minds. He is currently in talks with the creators of the television drama and his agency Namoo Actors revealed the actor is looking forward to the project.