South Korean actor Lee Joon Gi, who is popularly known for his role as crown prince Wang So in SBS historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, could be portraying the role of a lawyer in the upcoming legal drama Lawless Lawyer.

A representative of the 35-year-old actor from Namoo Actors entertainment agency has said that he is currently in talks with the production team for taking up the leading role. According to the source, he may soon confirm his appearance.

"Though it is true that Lee Joon Gi has been offered a role in tvN's Lawless Lawyer, he has not made a final decision yet. He is positively considering the offer right now," Soompi quoted the source.

Also read Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo season 2 update: Lee Joon Gi teases reunion with IU

Lawless Lawyer revolves around the life of a gangster turned lawyer named Bong Sang Pil. The character becomes a lawyer to avenge his mother and seek justice. He prefers fist than the law to solve things and he "treats law books like kitchen appliance manuals", according to the synopsis.

The fans of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star can expect some action-packed sequences in the legal drama as he goes against the absolute power of the law to take revenge.

It has already been revealed that his character will solely fight against his rivals. It has also been revealed that the character will be challenging other lawyers in the show.

The mini-series is written by screenwriter Yoon Hyun Ho of Remember fame and directed by Kim Jin Min, who was behind the MBC romantic comedy drama Pride And Prejudice.

The Korean drama is expected to premiere on tvN in the second week of May and it is likely to be a weekend drama that airs on every Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm KST.

Lawless Lawyer is Lee Joon Gi's first television project after Criminal Minds in which he portrayed the role of a police officer named Kim Hyun Joo. It is also his first acting project of this year.

Although the young actor has portrayed the role of a gangster, he will be wearing the lawyer's court for the first time on small screens. So, it will be a different experience for his fans.

Since the creative team behind the drama is yet to release more details about it, the Korean drama lovers will have to wait a while to know more about casting details and air date.