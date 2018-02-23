After receiving a coffee truck from actor Lee Seungi just a few days back, IU has received another one on the sets of her upcoming drama My Ajhussi and this time, the surprise was dropped by none other than the cast and crew of the reality show Hyori's Homestay.

The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo actress had been a part of the reality show Hyori's Homestay and made some beautiful memories with the cast and crew of the show in 2017. So, they have sent their love to the actress by giving a warm surprise.

Hyori's Homestay team also wrote a sweet message for IU on the banner sent along with the coffee truck. "Ji Eun, feel free to visit when you're done with your drama! – Chairman Lee, President Lee, and 'Hyori's Homestay' staff," the banner read, according to Soompi.

The 24-year-old actress was overjoyed by the surprise and took to Instagram on February 22 to share a photo of her holding up a coffee mug, a hotdog and thanking her former co-workers.

"[Lee Hyori] unnie, president [Lee Sang Soon], 'Hyori's Homestay' family, thank you for the surprise. I am so touched," she wrote.

Hyori's Homestay is run by former K-pop-star Lee Hyori and husband Lee Sang Soon and the show is shot at the couple's residence at Jeju Island in South Korea.

By the looks of it, it shows that IU is loved by everyone as she received a truck of coffee and churros from Lee Seungi also, a few days back.

"To Ji Eun [IU's full name] and the cast and crew of 'My Ahjussi," please enjoy the food and gain strength! From Lee Seung Gi," the actor wrote on the banner of the coffee truck.