Kang Ha Neul, the prince of SBS' Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, recently addressed his dating rumours after he was romantically linked with Kim So-Eun.

Ha Neul was the guest celebrity on the 19-rated tvN talk show Life Bar. During the show, he opened about his image, former co-star Kim Woo Bin and his alleged romance with So-Eun. Reports suggested that Ha Neul is dating So-Eun, but the actor says that she is his "good friend."

"I don't have any past relationships to speak of," he said, according to Soompi. "I'm close with Kim So-Eun, with whom I filmed the movie 'Mourning Grave,' but we're just close university friends. We've never dated."

"There's a girl among my female friends who has the nickname 'Cheetah.' I thanked my friend for something on Instagram but then I became involved in a dating rumour with the singer Cheetah. I've never even met her face-to-face," he further said about dating rumours.

Ha Neul played the role of 8th Prince Wang Wook in popular K-drama series Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Talking about his boy-next-door image, he told the hosts of the show – Shin Dong Yup, Tak Jae Hoon, Kim Joon Hyun, and Eric Nam – that he does not find this boy-next-door image difficult or burdensome.

"I just want to have a good time and smile with the people around me. Manners are the most important thing to me. I'm not someone who is incredibly kind, but I'm grateful that people see me that way. I don't find that image difficult or burdensome," he told the hosts.

Meanwhile, Ha Neul might soon return to television as Prince Wang Wook, as reports suggest that the Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo will return with season 2. Several reports even hinted that the makers will start shooting the second season from January 2017, but there has been no official announcement regarding the same.