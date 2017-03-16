Honda City in its latest avatar has already hit the right gears. The sedan has already garnered 14,000 bookings following its glamorous entry into the Indian market last month. This was revealed by Yoichiro Ueno, Honda Cars India President and CEO, on the sidelines of the global launch of Honda's first ever compact SUV WR-V.

Honda also noted that the new City's top-end ZX variant is generating great interest among buyers. City, in its new avatar, is offered in five variants in the country. Priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), City is pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento.

Under the hood, the new City gets a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The transmission in the new City will be taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT transmission in the petrol variants and 6-speed manual gearbox in the diesel models.

It features automatic climate control with touch control panel, rear air conditioning vents with chrome plated knobs, smart key system with keyless remote, and telescopic and tilt steering. Other features of the new City includes LED headlamp with LED DRLs, LED rear combi-lamp, spoiler with LED stop lamp, auto folding door mirror and electric sunroof.

New City price list