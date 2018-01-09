A rare shark was recently found by scientists in the Pacific Ocean that can extend its jaws beyond its mouth, much like the sci-fi monster from the Ridley Scott's Alien films.

Scientists found the rare creature near Taiwan. It is reportedly called the viper shark. It's known to seize its prey with its rapidly-extending jaws, and can use its huge gape to swallow large fish.

According to a Daily Mail report, Taiwan's Fisheries Research Institute said it had picked up five of the creatures near Donghe Township. They are incredibly rare and just a handful of them was caught since they were first discovered in 1986.

They are so seldom seen that very little is known about them, but it's believed that they migrate from 300-400m deep during the day to 150m deep at night.

The underside of the mysterious creature has distinct markings containing large numbers of light-producing photophores. However, it's not yet known whether the glowing marks on the shark are used for communication or for attracting prey.

Viper sharks mainly enjoy a diet that comprises of crustaceans and bony fish, including lanternfishes – that are believed to be attracted by the predator's glowing body.

The Fisheries Research Institute described the rare creature thus: "The most obvious features are the needle-shaped teeth, like snake-like fangs; this is also the origin of viper shark name."

This rare species was discovered in 1986 off the coast of Shikoku Island, Japan, by the bottom-trawler Seiryo-Maru.

Its generic name derives from the Greek word trigonon (triangle) and gnathus (jaw), while its scientific name Trigonognathus kabeyai pays homage to Hiromichi Kabeya, the captain of the Seiryo-Maru — the vessel that captured the first specimen.